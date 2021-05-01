Three nabbed in Hyderabad for selling Remdesivir in black market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a tip-off, three persons were nabbed by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team and Medipally Police for reportedly selling Covifor-branded Remedesivir vials on the black market. On receipt of the said information, the sleuths acting as mediators, reached Ambedkar Statue, Boduppal, and nabbed them.

While the offenders, Bestha Ramachander, 40, and Aithibamula Sreenaiah, 41, work as a lab technician and at a medical store respectively, the third accused, Komala Karthik, 31, works at a private company.

Sreeniah asked Karthik for vials, who then contacted Ramachander. Ramachander demanded `25,000 for each vial, while Sreeniah sold it for `35,000. The police caught them red-handed and seized three vials of Remdesivir, `5,940 in cash, two bikes and three mobile phones.