No stock: All vaccination centres in Hyerabad closed for slot booking

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The anxiety over being able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, especially for those waiting for their second dose, continued to haunt the people of Telangana on Saturday. A day after the State government announced that there would be no vaccination on May 1 and 2 in government vaccination centres, all centres in Hyderabad were closed for slot booking for a period of one month on the CoWIN portal.

In other districts, the condition is much worse as not even a single government or private vaccination centre was showing up on the app and only the message “No vaccination centre is available for booking” was displayed.

What pushed many into worry is the fact that Gandhi Hospital, which had available slots on the CoWIN portal on Friday and through which many people even booked a slot, was not even showing up among the among the list of vaccination centres in Hyderabad. There has also been no official communication from the Telangana Health Department regarding the unavailability of vaccination centres.

In another incident, a man booked a slot for vaccination with a private hospital in Old City for Saturday. However, even though he had not yet reached the hospital, he received a certificate saying he had gotten vaccinated. He was later informed by the hospital that it did not have vaccines and that he would be vaccinated once they procure it.