Reduce gender disparity at workplace: VP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the industry to unlock the gender divide, noting that the female labour force participation is just around 20 per cent in the country. He said this in his virtual address at an event ‘Vande Mataram, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav India @75’ organized by the FICCI Ladies Organization, Hyderabad Chapter, on Friday.

He emphasized that the women-led industrial workforce can drive growth at a rapid pace and said, “We need to draw the best out of this talent pool to power our economy forward.” He also stressed the need to look into issues that hinder women from realising their full potential at workplaces.

The VP noted that equal pay for equal work continues to be a basic demand that is still unfulfilled even in most developed countries. He observed that the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2020 points to a pay disparity of around 15 per cent even in advanced economies.