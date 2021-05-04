Blending in the City of Pearls

Himabindu Reddy By

HYDERABAD : He’s a crisp diplomat and she is a free spirit. He is an authority on climate change and sustainable development, while she is a skincare specialist and fashionista. In this candid and freewheeling chat, Turkish Consul General Adnan Altay Altinors and his ever so beautiful wife Kubra Altinors open up on everything from biryani to baklava and Falaknuma to Istanbul. It was 60 minutes of sheer delight to hang out with the Turks. Excerpts:

How has Hyderabad been treating you?

Adnan Altay

Altinors: This is the most common question we are asked and we usually don’t know how to answer it because we have a lot of things to say. But so far, so good. Before we could come here, we were told that the people of Hyderabad are warm, friendly and hospitable. We saw this here, a lot of people became our friends, they invited us into their homes, to their events. Before the pandemic, we did not have the time to get bored, we were so occupied. Usually diplomats prefer to go to the Western countries, but in countries like Turkey and India, where hospitality is very important, one really has a good time.

Kubra Altinors: Hyderabad means a lot to me. We have strong historical ties with the Nizam family. Before this, we were in New York for seven years and in Belgium for four years. We know the US, Europe and the West in general, and were looking forward to knowing India. It’s such a vast country with different cultures, religions. When I got to know that we were assigned as the Consul General for Hyderabad, I was so happy because India has always been on my mind. Now, I’ve become a Hyderabadi. The people here never made me feel like a foreigner. I’ve never seen such warm and welcoming people anywhere in the world. For me, India is Hyderabad.

pic: s senbagapandiyan

Your favourite hangouts?

AA: We are historically connected to the Falaknuma Palace, so we go there frequently. Before the pandemic, we used to go to so many other places. Also, Hyderabad has many nice clubs — Nizam Club, Golf Club. She (Kubra) knows all the places better than me.

KA: We have a good relationship with Princess Esra and Falaknuma is a very special place in Hyderabad. Especially, in these Covid times, it is the one place where we feel safe to visit. We also go to Taj Krishna and ITC Kohenur. Recently, Cock & Bull (a pub in Madhapur) opened up and we go there every other week.

Did you face culture shock?

AA: No, not at all. Even though we came from New York and my daughter (14-year-old) grew up there, we never faced any culture shock. That’s because we are Turkish people, representing Turkey. Turkey is a transition between the East and the West, the North and the South. We are close to Europe, India, Middle East and Russia. We understand everybody, we keep and digest all cultures, we are much more adaptable in any environment. Our culture incorporates pieces from other cultures.

KA: India and Turkey have a lot of things in common. Both are very diverse — the culture, cuisine and people change from region to region. The people live in harmony. Similarly, I’ve never seen racism in India. There is a high level of tolerance here, it comes from your culture. This is another major commonality. In Turkey too, there is no discrimination. People accept you as you are as long as you treat them well.

How about the Hyderabadi biryani?

KA: This is a wrong question... (laughs) The biryani at Jewel of Nizam is the best. Falaknuma serves the best haleem. But whenever we are invited to someone’s home or to an event, we’ve never had bad biryani.

AA: After dinner, they place a big plate of biryani. It’s the culture here. For Hyderabadis, a meal is incomplete without biryani being served at the end.

KA: I’m so used to having an onion-tomato-chili salad with my dinner after coming to India. It’s a must on my dining table. I keep joking with my friends that I haven’t got Covid so far because I eat onion and chili. (laughs)

Speaking of Covid, are we on the right track?

AA: India started off very well in the beginning. Last year this time, when there was a lockdown, the cases were low. After that, people were relaxed and for economic reasons, the local and Central governments eased the measures. In September, we saw the first peak which subsided quickly. Everyone thought that Covid was over. But other countries were seeing second and third peaks. Now, Turkey is seeing the third peak, while in India it is the second which is the longest and highest. People should be more careful.

‘In Turkey, a woman is equal to a man’

People have started to wear masks but in Jan-Feb, everyone thought that Covid was gone. The governments should’ve been better prepared. I think this second wave will be over in one-one-and-half months. India is doing great when it comes to producing vaccines, but it has delayed vaccinating large populations. It has accelerated the process. Everything should go hand-in-hand people protecting themselves, measures by the government, increasing the infrastructure capacity and vaccination. If India does these things in harmony over the next three-four months, things will become safer.

Last Ramzan you distributed food to the poor in a slum. What’s the plan this year?

AA: Last year it was much safer to do that. We were scared, but we took precautions. This year I don’t know how it will work. People line up to collect food packages; there are kids, young people and old people. They should not be in such close contact with each other. Now, children are getting infected more. This is our concern. We want to do something this year too, but don’t know how. We might do something with the help of our friends and NGOs perhaps.

How do you plan to celebrate Eid this year?

KA: We will celebrate it at home. This year, Turkey will be in lockdown so we will connect with our family online. But hopefully by Bakrid (July-August) things will be back to normal.

Is Hyderabad doing okay with regard to combating climate change?

AA: Not only India, the whole world if offtrack. There are so may reasons for this. India has huge potential but with regard to city planning and waste management, it can do better. It has human resources, technology and financial resources, it has to just manage these in a better fashion. I see good examples in Financial District, Gachibowli and the newer neighbourhoods of Hyderabad. With regard to pollution, Hyderabad is okay as compared to other big cities in India. Other than that, the city’s waste management and sewage system should be improved. I’m encouraging my friends and colleagues here to connect with the Turkish construction sector because we can help build good infrastructure.

Ertugrul - a hit Turkish TV show

How do we deal with the high amounts of medical waste generated during the pandemic?

AA: This needs specialisation. Hospitals are collecting medical waste and taking all measures to dispose them of carefully but millions of masks used by the people land up in garbage bins and landfills. There’s no segregation. The government should encourage people to sort waste.

What does it feel like to be the wife of a Consul General?

KA: When you are the wife of the Turkish Consul General, you leave your job behind. I’m actually a skincare specialist. I got my education in New York from Christine Valmy and I worked there as a skincare specialist. But if you are a diplomat, you have to make sacrifices — give up your job and follow your husband. Our first responsibility is to perfectly represent our country. But whenever I do go back to Turkey, I have different plans.

AA: When we went to Belgium, my first posting was as at the Turkish Mission to the European Union. She had to quit her job in finance. When we moved to New York, she decided to change her career.

Kubra, give us some skincare tips.

KA: Before going to bed, cleanse your skin with a toner, apply a serum and a moisturiser. Repeat the same cleanse and moisturise in the morning and apply a sunscreen. In India, the Sun is very harsh and dark skin is more prone to hyperpigmentation. Always keep your skin clean and hydrated. But first, be happy. Surround yourself with good people, do whatever that makes you happy and do it with pleasure. This happiness reflects on your skin. First comes mental health, the beauty regimens are all supportive.

What’s your secret to your physical fitness?

AA: The pandemic has actually helped me stay fit. I’ve been taking long walks, playing football and swimming. I do about 15,000 steps every day.

KA: Before the summer, I used to take 10,000 steps every morning. After that, between 3 pm and 6 pm, I used to practise yoga or workout, it depends on my mood. I also got a yoga trainer certificate. In Manhattan, we used to walk a lot and never used the subway. Also, I don’t like gyms and closed spaces. When you walk, you take in so much fresh air. Especially, when you feel down, just walk and everything sorts out by itself.

You have fabulous style. Where do you shop from?

KA: Nowadays, I shop a lot online. I love your textiles and fabrics. I like to buy cotton. I like traditional Indian ethnic wear. I have bought so many sarees, lehengas and kurtas. I have five lehengas. If I’m going for a wedding, I’d like to wear something traditional. White cotton kurtas are my favourite, these are so comfortable during Ramzan. I also like fusion style and floral dresses. I just love to shop but it’s been three weeks since I’ve bought anything. That’s a long time!

AA: I’m old school. I like to go to a store and feel the clothes that I buy. But now online shopping is getting so popular, even I do it. But I prefer going to a store any day.

I’d like to conclude by saying, thank you for Ertugrul (Turkish TV series).

KA: There’s a funny story. Ertugrul has five seasons and during the lockdown last year, I had nothing to do. I finished all five seasons in one week. And now, I started watching it all over again (laughs). The series shows the importance of women in the Turkish society. A woman is considered equal to a man, this is our culture.

