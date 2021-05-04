STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sets up COVID control room, appoints 20 doctors

These doctors  at the control room will prescribe steps to be taken for COVID prevention, advise on precautions and medications to be taken for a COVID positive patient, etc.

Published: 04th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up a COVID-19 control room at its head office and has appointed 20 doctors for the same. The control room can be reached at 040-21111111, and its personnel will provide COVID related medical advice and distribute medical kits in the city.

Doctors will work every day in two shifts - from  8 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm. These doctors  at the control room will prescribe steps to be taken for COVID prevention, advise on precautions and medications to be taken for a COVID positive patient, etc.

Speaking at the orientation programme, Medical and Health Secretary SAM Rizvi said the State government was taking measures on a war footing basis to control the pandemic. "If anyone has COVID-like symptoms, they should call the control room for proper medical advice and medical kits," he said.

Rizvi said incoming calls to 104 were also being linked to the control room number. Officer on special duty, Medical department, Gangadhar, advised patients not to go for tests and scans immediately if they show symptoms, and to take medicines for five days instead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC control room
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp