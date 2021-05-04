Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sets up COVID control room, appoints 20 doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up a COVID-19 control room at its head office and has appointed 20 doctors for the same. The control room can be reached at 040-21111111, and its personnel will provide COVID related medical advice and distribute medical kits in the city.

Doctors will work every day in two shifts - from 8 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm. These doctors at the control room will prescribe steps to be taken for COVID prevention, advise on precautions and medications to be taken for a COVID positive patient, etc.

Speaking at the orientation programme, Medical and Health Secretary SAM Rizvi said the State government was taking measures on a war footing basis to control the pandemic. "If anyone has COVID-like symptoms, they should call the control room for proper medical advice and medical kits," he said.

Rizvi said incoming calls to 104 were also being linked to the control room number. Officer on special duty, Medical department, Gangadhar, advised patients not to go for tests and scans immediately if they show symptoms, and to take medicines for five days instead.