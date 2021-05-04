STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

New stem cell-based therapy by University of Hyderabad startup may speed up COVID recovery

The research conducted on HEMATO UC-MSCs recommends that it must be administered as 'two intravenous infusions, at a dose of 100 million cells per infusion, given 72 hours apart'.

Published: 04th May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A biotech startup incubated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has developed a new stem cell-based therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The therapy been found to significantly reduce the cytokine storm with improved patient survival and time of recovery. 

The new therapy is based on Umbilical Cord (UC) tissue-harvested and clinically processed adult Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs). The therapy, developed by Transcell Oncologics, has already been used as part of the treatment regimen by doctors treating Covid-19 patients in a few hospitals across Hyderabad, Warangal and Delhi.

The startup has developed a proprietary cell-based platform technology 'HEMATO UC-MSCs' with anti-cytokine storm properties, anti-inflammatory attributes and repairing  abilities. The research conducted on HEMATO UC-MSCs recommends that it must be administered as "two intravenous infusions, at a dose of 100 million cells per infusion, given 72 hours apart".

Dr Subadra Dravida, Founder and CEO of Transcell Oncologics, said, "MSCs have the proven ability to reduce ventilator induced lung damage, reduce cytokine storm, regenerate damaged tissue, encouraging practitioners to use them for pre-treating the COVID patient in the hospital."

HEMATO UC-MSCs fall in that category that per se do not cause any adverse effects, easy to administer, proven to be safe for human application, with added benefits like no damage caused to any organ, she added.

 The main advantage of this therapy is that it will help save the COVID-19 patients in real time and not just in treatment of the symptoms, she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus University of Hyderabad COVID patients covid recovery fighting covid
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp