Welcome rains land in Hyderabad amid sweltering summer  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thunderstorms lashed the Greater Hyderabad region towards Monday evening, bringing some much needed relief from the hot weather. In a span of just about an hour, it rained as much as 51 mm in Shaikpet, 40 mm in Asifnagar and 40 mm in Gachibowli. Most other parts of the city too witnessed thunderstorms, recording 10-30 mm of rainfall. The issue of waterlogging on roads was reported in a few locations.

The IMD has forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with gusting winds and hail storms will continue to occur at isolated places across the state over the next four days. While only a few locations received rains on Sunday, Elkathurthy in Warangal Urban district recorded as much as 106.5mm of rainfall.

The pre-monsoon rains recorded in the State till now from the start of season on March 1 have been 20-60 per cent below normal in most districts. Overall, the state recorded 29.2 mm of pre-monsoon rainfall till now against the normal of 31.7 mm, which is around eight per cent below normal.

PADDY FARMERS STAGE PROTEST IN MANTHANI

PEDAPALLI: Demanding the procurement of their paddy yield, farmers staged a protest at Manthani Agriculture Market yard on Monday. For the last five days, paddy heaps are piled up at market yards, as agencies are declining paddy procurement citing presence of dust in the crop.

Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu reached the Market Yard after learning about their grievance. The MLA called up the Additional Collector and other officials. Initiate to procure paddy immediately to avoid damage, if untimely rains, it may soak in the rain water, he said.