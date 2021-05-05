STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for hitting woman on the road

Published: 05th May 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A case was filed against a 26-year-old man, who reportedly hit a women on the road in the Narayanguda for rejecting his marriage proposal, by the victim’s family. The accused Venu, a resident of Bansilalpet, knew the victim, who resides in Kavadiguda, for seven years. The victim previously worked at a vegetable shop in Narayanaguda.

Over time, Venu developed feelings for the woman with an intention to marry, and then proposed to her. 
He tracked her down after she left her job and then looked to confront her. He  went to the store where she was working and called her. As she rejected his call again, he went straight to the shop and asked her to come out and hit her. The victim tried to free herself from him, but he held her hair tight and questioned her about her actions.

He vanished from the spot and once the parents arrived and they took her back home. Venu called the victim and verbally abused her. The victim’s family filed a complaint against Venu with Narayanaguda police station and the case is being investigated further.

Comments

