Over 1.4k found having fever in survey   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of Covid-19 control measures in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, as many as 641 teams from the GHMC, Medical and Health Department undertook a door-to-door survey on Tuesday to identify people suffering from fever and other Covid-19 symptoms and handed over medical kits.

A total of 40,000 households were covered in all the six zones of the GHMC on a single day. The survey was taken up in the entire city as per the directions of the State government. Each member team comprising Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and staff from Entomology wing conducted door-to-door surveys to identify people suffering from fever and other symptoms.

In wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, GHMC officials conduct a door-to-door fever survey in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The teams visited the houses and checked fever with thermal scanners. In the 40,000 homes covered on Tuesday, 1,487 people were found to have fever. Of the 1,487 people suffering from the fever, 1,400 were immediately given Covid medical kits.

Steps are being taken to collect the details of those suffering from fever and monitor their health condition from time-to-time. GHMC staff are spraying an anti-larval solution in areas where fever cases are high.

The fever survey, which started in the city on Monday, initially involved 393 survey teams. The number of teams rose to 641 on Tuesday.

Covid diagnostic tests were conducted on 18,600 people in all hospitals today as the government is directing every Basti Dawakhanas, urban health center and other hospitals in the city to conduct tests for Covid outpatients. Of these, 3,600 were found to be suffering from mild fevers and were given coronavirus kits.

The zonal, deputy commissioners and medical officers supervised the house-to-house fever survey conducted in their areas. The Covid Control Room, set up at GHMC head office, received 250 calls, the doctors provided advice and counseling.