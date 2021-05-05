STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held for impersonating Task Force sleuths

Three persons, including a police constable and prison staff member, who impersonated Task Force sleuths and extorted money from a kirana merchant at Jeedimetla, were arrested on Tuesday.

Published: 05th May 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons, including a police constable and prison staff member, who impersonated Task Force sleuths and extorted money from a kirana merchant at Jeedimetla, were arrested on Tuesday.The accused have been identified as Chidiri Amarnath, an Armed Reserve Constable deputed to the Hyderabad city police at Amberpet, G Srikanth, Warder at Nizamabad district prison and their friend Mohd Imran.

Police said Amarnath and Srikanth had hatched a plan to extort money from shops. They first sent Imran to enquire about shops which are selling gutka. From locals, Imran found that gutka is being sold at a store owned by Dinesh Kumar Mali at Shapur Nagar.

The trio approached the shop impersonating the Jeedimetla Task Force team and told him that they would register a case against him for selling banned items in his shop. To avoid the case, they demanded Rs 2 lakh from him and were reportedly able to extort Rs 50,000 from him.

Dinesh later became suspicious and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and caught them red-handed.  along with the extorted cash.Police found Srikanth was initially posted at Cherlapally Central Jail and transferred to the District Jail, Nizamabad. However, for the past six months, he was absent from duties. 

Police probe
K Balaraj, Inspector with the Jeedimetla police station, said the three accused persons have been sent to remand. They are also probing if any more people are involved along with them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp