Three spas raided in SR Nagar, five held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three spa and massage parlours were raided in SR Nagar and the organisers were arrested for running the establishments without proper licences and carrying out immoral activities. The three places are Heaven Family Hair & Beauty Salon & Spa at Rama Krishna Nivas Apartments, Touch of Beauty Salon and Spa beside Almas Hotel and Prithi Beauty Salon and Spa at Rama Krishna Nivas apartments all in the limits of SR Nagasr. With credible information, the establishments were raided and when the police asked for authentic recognition or any sort of license for running the same, they not only resisted but also did not provide any genuine papers.

Golla Jangaiah, 25, M Vinod, 45, and Kanikanta Rajkumar Varma, 20, acting as managers from the Touch of Beauty Salon were taken into custody along with customers Shaik Masthan, 44, Kata Shekar Babu, 43, from Heaven Family Hair & Beauty Salon & Spa have been taken into custody for running the massage centres with no valid documents.

The police also noted down that they didn’t have a professional therapist, the masseuse were changed frequently, absence of CCTVs in the premises, no proper doctor or physiotherapist and didn’t maintain a customer entry register, among other irregularities.