STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Well ventilated rooms, masks needed at home  

Without proper measures, persons near the infected prone to infection, doctors warn

Published: 05th May 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, people are getting increasingly worried about the spread of the virus at home. Several officials in the State have also directed people to start wearing masks at home. Express got in touch with experts, who provided us an insight into the issue..

Dr Chandrakanth Tapsi, MD (General Medicine) and DM (Neurology) of Sai Krishna Neuro Hospital, Kachiguda, stated, “We cannot say that the infection is in our house without an infected patient. If there is an infected patient, there is a chance of the virus spreading around. If the house is crowded with people and there is no sufficient space in the house then the people living in it are more prone to get infected.

One should remember that a proper ventilated house is safer for people to quarantine themselves in. In a house if there is a source of infection and poor ventilation, there are definite chances for the spread of the virus. If one person is infected, and if they cough or sneeze, it will infect the surroundings. Virus will not fly in the air and stay on objects, without an infected person. If the person does not have any symptoms and is asymptomatic, there are chances of others in the house to get infected.”

Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president of Infection Control Academy of India, stated, “We know about the two types of transmissions which is spreading of infection through droplets and the other is airborne. Droplets which come out your mouth when you laugh, cough, sneeze and do other things get transmitted to the person who is beside you. The most important thing one has to understand is to stay in a ventilated place rather than in a closed environment.

Unfortunately our Indian houses are built in such a way that there is no proper ventilation and the risk of getting infected increases. When we talk about airborne transmission, many people misunderstand the theory. Droplets that come out of your mouth through cough or sneeze stay in the air and that is why it is termed as airborne which does not mean it is in the air, but the small droplets are hanging in the air which is why one need to stay in a ventilated room and there should be  cross-ventilation. Wearing a mask if there is any infected person in the house is more helpful. And if anyone is infected in a family, it is better to stay away.”

Cause of virus spread at home by Dr Ranga Reddy:
 Lack of ventilation
 Sharing of limited space in a family
 Active infections can be more dangerous

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp