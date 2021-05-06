Downpour brings down temperature in Hyderabad, storm warning for next four days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Various parts of Greater Hyderabad region and surrounding areas were hit by thundershowers on Wednesday evening. While the rain lasted only for a few minutes, the weather turned cloudy and pleasant, bringing down the temperature slightly.

The IMD has issued a forecast that thunderstorms and are likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the coming four days. The highest rainfall recorded in the city was 32.8 mm in Miyapur, followed by 30.8 mm in Quthbullapur, 19.5 mm at Hafeezpet and 16 mm at Kukatpally.

In other areas, it rained less than 15 mm. The maximum temperature remained 1-3 degree Celsius below normal across the State, with the highest temperature (38.9 degree Celsius) being recorded at Nizamabad.