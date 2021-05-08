Celebrations at Bharosa Centre muted 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Bharosa Centre, the Hyderabad City Police held muted celebrations virtually through Zoom and Facebook Live. In attendance were several high-ranking police officials of the State, including Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. He said, “Bharosa Centre has become an integral need for Hyderabad and approximately 10,000 victims were rendered support in the past five years.”

Bharosa in-charge Shikha Goel stated, “The centre had taken several business continuity measures during the pandemic and the centre was not closed even for a day owing to the pandemic.”The Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety, Swati Lakra mentioned, “Practice from this centre is now being replicated across the other districts. The government had sanctioned the setting up of Bharosa centres in all major police districts in the State.”