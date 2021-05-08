STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

En route hospital, Hyderabad man dies as panicky son crashes car

According to police, Khaleel, a resident of Shastripuram is suffering from heart ailments. On Friday afternoon, he developed complications and informed his sons.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police carry out clean-up operations after a 73-year-old man on the way to hospital died in an accident on the PVNR Expressway on Friday

Police carry out clean-up operations after a 73-year-old man on the way to hospital died in an accident on the PVNR Expressway on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD: A 73-year-old man Mohd Khaleel who was on the way to hospital for heart treatment, died in an accident on the PVNR Expressway on Friday. Khaleel and his family members were travelling in an SUV. Midway, the vehicle hit another vehicle in the front and overturned, the police said.

According to police, Khaleel, a resident of Shastripuram is suffering from heart ailments. On Friday afternoon, he developed complications and informed his sons. They immediately shifted him to hospital in their vehicle. His both sons and daughter and son-in-law were accompanying him.

His younger son Haneef was on the wheel. When they were on the PVNR expressway, at Shivarampally village area on pillar no 290, Haneef who was speeding to reach the hospital soon, lost control and hit another vehicle in the front. As the vehicle was at high speed, it overturned. 

Alerted by passersby, police rushed to the spot and shifted all the passengers to a nearby private hospital. Khaleel was declared brought dead at the hospital, while others sustained minor injuries. Police however did not find any injuries on Khaleel’s body, suspected that he could have died of shock from the accident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PVNR Expressway Hyderabad accident Hyderabad road mishap
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp