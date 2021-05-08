En route hospital, Hyderabad man dies as panicky son crashes car

HYDERABAD: A 73-year-old man Mohd Khaleel who was on the way to hospital for heart treatment, died in an accident on the PVNR Expressway on Friday. Khaleel and his family members were travelling in an SUV. Midway, the vehicle hit another vehicle in the front and overturned, the police said.

According to police, Khaleel, a resident of Shastripuram is suffering from heart ailments. On Friday afternoon, he developed complications and informed his sons. They immediately shifted him to hospital in their vehicle. His both sons and daughter and son-in-law were accompanying him.

His younger son Haneef was on the wheel. When they were on the PVNR expressway, at Shivarampally village area on pillar no 290, Haneef who was speeding to reach the hospital soon, lost control and hit another vehicle in the front. As the vehicle was at high speed, it overturned.

Alerted by passersby, police rushed to the spot and shifted all the passengers to a nearby private hospital. Khaleel was declared brought dead at the hospital, while others sustained minor injuries. Police however did not find any injuries on Khaleel’s body, suspected that he could have died of shock from the accident.