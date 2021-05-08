Hyderabad police inspector, wife killed in road accident near city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Additional Inspector of Sultan Bazar police station in Hyderabad city S Laxman (39) and his wife Jhansi (34) were killed in a road crash at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts in the early hours of Saturday.

Their son Kushalav escaped unhurt in the accident when the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry, the police said.

Two days ago, the family had gone to their native place in Suryapet district for a family ritual. After completing the ceremony, they were returning to the city in their car (TS 08 EV 8055) which Jhansi was driving.

On the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway, when they reached Abdullapurmet area, Jhansi lost control of the vehicle and crashed the vehicle into a lorry which was parked on the left side of the road.

The front portion of the car was completely crushed under the lorry and Jhansi and Laxman died on the spot, while their son Kushalav (7) who was sitting in the rear seats at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt, the police said.

While the police registered a case and have started investigation, the bodies have been shifted for postmortem.