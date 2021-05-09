Man from Maharashtra dies outside Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 53-year-old man from Maharashtra and resident of Mallapur in the city was found in an unconscious state outside Gandhi hospital late on Friday. The man, identified as Shankar, was shifted into the hospital but doctors declared him to be brought dead.The police found some old prescriptions originating from Gandhi Hospital in his possession. While it is not clear if he died outside the hospital while waiting for treatment, the police said he was a homeless man and could have died due to poor health. The cause of death would be known only after a postmortem examination is carried out, they said.

“We also found a small diary in his possession with a contact number in it. When we called the number, the person at the other end said Shankar had worked with him at a construction site very long ago. However, he did not come to identify the body as he said he was infected with Covid-19 and was now under isolation,” a police official said.

Late on Friday, people noticed Shankar lying in an unconscious state near metro pillar number 1,048 and alerted the security personnel at the hospital, who shifted him into the hospital.Inquiries revealed that Shankar had taken treatment at Gandhi Hospital more than a month ago. The police suspect that he came to the area looking for food, as several people are currently distributing food to attendants of Covid patients waiting outside the hospital. A case has been registered at Chilkalguda police station. Shankar’s family members have not been traced yet.