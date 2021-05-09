Railway employee killed in house with sickle in Malkajgiri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A railway employee was brutally murdered by an unidentified person at the former’s house in Malkajgiri on Saturday. Police found that the suspect attacked the victim Maddi Vijay Kumar with a sickle. The suspect’s movement was caught on CCTV cameras. Kumar’s mother is Covid-positive and undergoing treatment at the Railway Hospital, Secunderabad. The suspect attacked Kumar, just a few minutes after the latter returned home from the hospital on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, Kumar lived with his wife and mother at PVN Colony, Malkajgiri. A few days back, his wife went to her parents’ place in Vishakapatnam and soon, Kumar’s mother tested positive for Covid, after which he admitted her at the Railway Hospital. He would go to the hospital, inquire about her condition and return home. On Saturday, around 7.20 am, he returned home. A relative who lived nearby went to meet Kumar and found him lying in a pool of blood with a sickle was also lying in the room.