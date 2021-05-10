STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Automated trash collectors to be deployed in Hussainsagar

The new systems deployed at the lake will be a combination of conveyors and fences, that work in tandem to remove the trash; HMDA invites tenders for five years 

Published: 10th May 2021 08:05 AM

To arrest the flow of suspended solid waste from four upstream nalas into Hussainsagar, the HMDA is preparing to set up automated trash collection systems.

(Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To arrest the flow of suspended solid waste, primarily plastic waste, from four upstream nalas into Hussainsagar lake, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to deploy automated trash collection systems at the mouth of four nalas and clear the lake of trash.At the mouth of the streams or nalas, one can find floating plastic, rubber, pet bottles, candy wrappers, slippers, rag material and other waste material.

Sewage along with solid waste material from Kukatpally nala, Balkapur nala, Banjara nala and Picket nala enter into the lake. One can find solid waste floating on the surface of the water. The lake has been adversely impacted by the solid waste flowing in from the rapidly urbanising upstream catchment. The HMDA, apart from making efforts to improve the quality of water in the lake through various interventions, has decided to install automated trash collection systems. It has invited tenders for supply, installation, commissioning and testing of automated trash collection systems at four different locations including manning, operation and maintenance for five years around Hussainsagar.

Sources told Express that the automatic trash collection system is a combination of conveyors and fences, that work in tandem to remove trash from the lake. The fence stops the onward flow of the trash and directs it towards the collection system. While one conveyor pulls the collected trash to a sump, the other conveyor picks the trash from sump and dumps it ashore. The entire system is made up of marine grade material and can withstand the vagaries of weather and pollution for a long time. 

These automated systems are designed to guide the lake debris for easy recovery with perforated belt designs. Serving the efficient purpose to remove the floating surface debris, while allowing the water to pass, allowing the lake to stay unharmed. 

Currently, removal of floating material in the middle of the lake is being done through floating trash collectors. Treatment of inflows into the Hussainsagar is currently being done in two ways, under Interception and Diversion Structures, all sewage and effluents coming from four nalas are stopped by I&D structures and are diverted through big sewer lines. Choked and polluted inlets to water bodies also add to a city’s flooding woes. The floating solid waste clean-up system addresses one of our most pressing urban challenges today. By preventing the inflow of solid waste, the system has the potential to transform our critically polluted water bodies, sources said.

Natural spot turned into dumping yard
Sewage along with solid waste material like floating plastic, rubber, pet bottles, from Kukatpally nala, Balkapur nala, Banjara nala and Picket nala enter the lake

