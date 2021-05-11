Covid isolation centre at NAC inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita inaugurated a 200-bed Covid Isolation Centre at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) near Hitex in Madhapur. The centre was started by the Art of Living Foundation in collaboration with the International Association for Human Values (IAHMC), Cyberabad Police, Society for Cyberabd Security Council (SCSC), and the Greater Hyderabad Municiapal Corporation (GHMC). Addressing the ceremony, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that the facility is equipped with oxygen concentrators and necessary Covid medical equipment.

“The district Collector has allocated medical staff, compromising doctors and nurses. Free breakfast, lunch and dinner is extended to the patients. Recreational facilities such as meditation and other activities are also planned for the patients in a relaxed environment to help them recuperate faster,” said Sajjanar. The centre is annexed to Kondapur Area Hospital and linked to the Covid Control Room. Any one who wishes to avail the services of this facility may call 9490617440 (Cyberabad Covid Control Room).