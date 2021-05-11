STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t let the summer get to you

Eating a healthy meal twice a day helps build energy needed to battle the summer sun.

According to clinicians, following a strict diet and using a few mandatory ingredients in your food can help prevent a sunstroke.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summers are getting unbearable with every passing year and staying hydrated is the least we can do to protect ourselves from the unforgiving heat. Our bodies crave for cooling, refreshing and light foods. So, to beat the heat this season, let us refresh and replenish ourselves with some of the best summer food and beverages.

Chef K Shiva Shashank suggests that people consume tropical fruits to stay hydrated. According to clinicians, following a strict diet and using a few mandatory ingredients in your food can help prevent a sunstroke. Dr N Akshitha, a nutritionist, suggests drinking plenty of water. 

“It is preferable to eat whole cut fruits rather than drink their juice, despite the temporary cooling effect the latter provides. Eating whole fruits provides the system with the necessary fibre, which is essential for storing water in the digestive system,” she says. 

Eating a healthy meal twice a day helps build energy needed to battle the summer sun. She advises people to stay at home because it not only protects them from sunstroke but will also help break the Covid-19 chain. Even if one has to go out, they should remember to carry a water bottle with them. “A good summer diet tip is to mix heat-producing foods with coolants,”she says. 

Customise your summer recipes

Root vegetables, green leafy vegetables, whole grain pulses, meat and dry fruits 

Moong dal, cucumber, radish, fennel seeds, coconut water, pomegranate, poppy seeds, fenugreek seeds, cold milk, zucchini, melons, squashes and other lighter vegetables are good sources of fibre

Prevent sunstroke

Chef K Shiva Shashank suggests that people consume tropical fruits to stay hydrated in summer.

