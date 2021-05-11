Massive fire at commercial building in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

By ANI

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at a commercial building at Koti here in Hyderabad on Monday, said M Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, adding that no casualties were reported in the mishap.

According to Reddy, a total of seven commercial shops were gutted in the fire. Fire officers involved in the fire fighting operations said that it took them nearly about 10 hours to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said, "Everybody was evacuated from the building immediately after the fire broke out. In the building, the upper ground and the floor above are commercial space and the rest of the floors are occupied by residents. The permissions of the building to run commercial spaces are yet to be verified."

"The fire broke out due to an electric glitch and said that was a massive fire accident that took nearly about 10 hours to control using 5 fire tenders," said Reddy.

He further mentioned that the commercial shops that were engulfed in the fire were two optical stores and the rest being cloth shops.