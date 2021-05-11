Two brothers kill youngest, now absconding in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two brothers, reportedly killed their younger brother on Sunday in Mangalhat police station limits. The deceased Prasad, 22, was addicted to alcohol and it was regular for him to return home drunk and argue with his family.

The eldest Mahender along with his wife and mother moved to the next lane in the same limits, Gugga Nagar, Mangalhat, while the middle brother Narender along with his wife moved to IDA, Bollaram.

Even after the divide, Prasad would continuously visit Mahender and ask him money for alcohol. Both the brothers vexed with Prasad’s behavior, went to his place of residence, and the trio’s heated argument triggered them, leading Mahender to reportedly strangle the victim with a dupatta.

A neighbour Vanarasi Krishna, 48, who heard the screams in the morning, came outside to fill water and saw the duo exiting the house. He questioned them about the screams last night and became suspicious when they said nothing. Finding the door open, Krishna entered the home, and found Prasad lying on the floor with the dupatta wrapped around his neck. He immediately informed the police. The police sent the body for postmortem. The brothers are absconding.