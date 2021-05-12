Annapurna meal scheme to continue in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-rupee Annapurna meal scheme in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will continue as usual, for the needy during the lockdown period. For this, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation to continue providing food during the lunch hours.

The GHMC through the foundation is running 150 centres in the twin cities and providing meals to about 35,000 to 40,000 people on a daily basis. Most people having meals at the centres are daily wage labourers, students, under-privileged and poor people living on the streets across the city. The meal ensures hygienic and safe food, comprising a vegetable curry, sambar, curd and pickle with rice. During the lockdown last year, the State government provided free meals to the people hit by the lockdown.

