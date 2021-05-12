Commuting after 10 am in Hyderabad? Get an e-pass

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An e-pass issued by the police department is mandatory for those travelling for emergencies during lockdown hours. This applies to those travelling to other States, inter-district travel and also for those travelling from one place to another in the tri-commissionerates -- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. The passes can be availed through the https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/ website and will be issued by the Commissioners and Superintendents of police.

These decisions were taken during a review conducted by DGP M Mahender Reddy on implementing the lockdown. Passengers travelling by flights and trains are also allowed to travel, provided they carry the valid tickets.

Buses and metros to run only during ‘unlock’ time The TSRTC and HMRL announced that the buses and metro trains will only run from 6 am to 10 am in twin cities and districts from Wednesday.

