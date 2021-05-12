Former TRS MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy challaned by police for not wearing a face mask

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police registered a case against Teegala Krishna Reddy, a former TRS MLA from Maheshwaram, at Saroornagar on Monday, for not wearing a face mask while travelling in his vehicle. He entered into an argument with the police, when they stopped him. K Seetharam, Inspector, Saroornagar police station, said a challan for not wearing a mask was issued against the former MLA.

A police team, on enforcement duty, stopped his vehicle in Karmanghat on Monday evening. When they questioned him, he stepped down from the vehicle and picked up an argument with the police personnel. Later, the police issued a challan against him.