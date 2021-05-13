Day starts early in Hyderabad, citizens flock to shops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the statewide lockdown coming into effect from Wednesday, the city woke up early and was abuzz with daily activities from early in the morning. During the relaxation time period of 6 am to 10 am, citizens rushed out to buy purchase vegetables, groceries, medicines and other essentials before restrictions were implemented as part of 10-day lockdown in the State till May 22.

Supermarkets and kirana stores in the twin cities witnessed a large number of customers who wanted to stock up on essentials and avoid visiting markets frequently. Many shops were witness to panic buying as customers were afraid that stores would run out of stocks.

Apart from these, a rush of people was seen at chicken and mutton centres, salons, vehicle repair centres, fruit stalls, pan and cigarettes shops. However, garment stores, footwear and electronic goods stores, except those in Abids and near Charminar remained closed as shoppers were in no mood to indulge in shopping.

A ride on the streets and main roads in early morning hours made one that office hours had begun early. Usually, heavy traffic is witnessed from 9 am. Roads in Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Ameerpet and Banjara Hills witnessed high vehicular movement. There were traffic jams at some of the key junctions in the city at 7 am as many were heading back to districts in their bikes and cars.

However, tiffin centres and tea stalls wore a deserted look with not many preferring to have breakfast from outside. Meanwhile, wine shops were also kept open from 6 am to 10 am, but there were no crowds.

Unlike Tuesday, when wine shops were fully crowded with tipplers anticipating that shops will be closed during lockdown, there was not much rush on Wednesday.