Is there any special post-vaccination diet?

Sri Jahnavi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Is there any special food we need to take after taking the Covid-19 jab? City dieticians rule out the need for any special food. A balanced diet of protein, fibres and green vegetables will suffice, they have said.

Dr Vasundhara L, a dietician, says: “I have been approached by several people asking me if there are any diet rules to follow before and after Covid vaccination. Those who already eat a balanced diet should not be concerned because they have the necessary proteins and fibres.I advise them to stay away from oily and ready-to-eat foods as much as possible because they are unhealthy. Adding cereals, green leafy vegetables and other protein-rich foods in their diets after vaccination can help them cope with the temporary weakness.”

Dr Sreshta Kulkarni says while one’s diet does not have to change before and after vaccination, it is preferable to eat balanced, protein-rich foods all the time. She recommends that people eat fresh fruits and vegetables and most importantly, they must stay hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water a day.

“Even if you do not have the appetite, it is important that you do not skip any meals before or after vaccination. Vaccines stimulate the body’s natural immune system, and might cause fever and aches.

Protein-rich foods - chicken, egg, sprouts - citrus fruits, paneer, rice, roti, green leafy vegetables and dry fruits aid in the strengthening of the immune system. Homemade Khichdi and the Kadha drink too can help,” she added. She recommends sleeping 7-8 hours before taking the jab. Vaccination, according to Dr Rufus, does not require a special diet. “Eating healthy food is always essential. Avoiding alcohol and smoking will help your body fight infections better,” he added.

Recipe: Kadha

Ingredients: 5 leaves - Tulsi | 10 leaves - Fresh Mint Pudina | 1 Green Cardamom | 1 Black cardamom | 1/4 teaspoon black pepper | 5 grams ginger | 2 grams cinnamon | 2 cloves | 3 Munnaka raisins | 1/4 spoon turmeric

Instructions