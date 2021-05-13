What’s your lockdown plan?

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The lockdown of 2020 taught us that we can be productive even while being confined to our homes. Now, as we have entered into another sudden lockdown, Hyderabadis have started planning, or are rather trying, to keep themselves occupied in some way or the other, either creatively or spiritually. Right from YouTube stars and social influencers to office-goers, they have decided to make this 10-day shutdown interesting.

Will write short stories and songs

I know it is very difficult to stay at home during a lockdown but as a responsible citizen, to prevent the spread of the virus, we all need to stay safe and healthy and lead by example. Over the next 10 days, I am going to watch some series and movies, write short stories and songs, and learn some music. I would also like to volunteer online and support those who are in need of help.

John Ramesh, Choreographer

Trying to help people

I want to stay healthy, cook at home and play with my dogs apart from the usual, I am trying to post stories to help people get through these strenuous times. I am also trying to develop a web series, which I had planned to start earlier but we got into a lockdown. Like everyone, even I just want to get out of this scary pandemic situation. I feel bad that I haven’t been able to put enough content on my channel. I am just waiting and hoping for things to get normal. I hope we get to live your normal lives soon.

Janavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, a YouTube star

Am trying our Grandma’s recipes

My lockdown started earlier, as schools and colleges have been shut for long now. My grandma is an amazing cook. But now that she can’t send any snacks for me. I took her recipes and tried making them myself. I even started trying out recipes from YouTube and Pinterest, and my family loved it. I hope to discover some other hidden talents in me.

Angel Kritika, college student

Want some peace of mind, will practise meditation

I want some peace of mind during this lockdown. Last year I picked up some hobbies, but now I am trying to practise a bit of meditation. I am going to use this time to plan what to do next. I will also write a series for my YouTube channel and try to put out some good content on Instagram. I also want to binge watch some series and movies on Netflix.

Alekhya Harika, Big Boss fame