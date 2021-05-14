IMD issues orange alert for Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMD has extended its yellow alert (be aware) thunderstorm warning accompanied by lightning across the State till May 17. It also issued an orange alert (be prepared) warning of very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Narayanpet districts on May 16.

On Thursday, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Jangaon and Mulugu registered light to moderate rainfall. The night-time temperature in Hyderabad has come down to 23.5 degrees celcius now showing the departure of three degrees below average normal while the daytime temperature remained summer-like at 38.8 degree celcius.