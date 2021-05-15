Commercial LPG sales dip in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like last year, the LPG supplies in the city have been affected due to the pandemic. The commercial consumption of 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has seen a dip, while the domestic consumption of LPG in the State has witnessed a 20-30 per cent increase.

Soon after the lockdown was put in place in the State last year, the sale of commercial LPG cylinders in the State went down by 90 per cent. According to the data available with the Telangana LPG Dealers Association, compared to last year, the decline in consumption of commercial LPG in May has been 30 per cent.

“Soon after the Covid-19 cases started increasing in the State, the commercial LPG consumption again started to decline. Before even the lockdown was imposed in the State the consumption of commercial sales started to see drop, as people had already stopped going out due to fear of covid. Now, as the lockdown is imposed the LPG commercial sales have dipped further,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary, Telangana LPG Dealers Association. “There has been 20-30 per cent increase in the domestic LPG consumption,” he added.