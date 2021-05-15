STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Counsellors share tips on how to foster a stronger family bond

No other relationship can replace a family relationship because of the in-depth and built-in benefits that one experiences and feels.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The greatest benefit is that within a family there’s so much of forgiveness, love and sharing. 

The greatest benefit is that within a family there’s so much of forgiveness, love and sharing. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The significance of a positive relationship with one’s family cannot be overstated. Being a member of a loving and caring family is an enriching journey itself. On this International Day of Families, counsellors in the city share some tips on how to foster a stronger family bond.According to Dr G Vijay Kumar, a family counsellor, family relationships are an introduction to the community, traditions and character development which have been passed down over generations and tried and tested.

No other relationship can replace a family relationship because of the in-depth and built-in benefits that one experiences and feels. The greatest benefit is that within a family there’s so much of forgiveness, love and sharing. 

One of the biggest issues causing problems in today’s families is the idea of the nuclear family, which is a Western concept. “One can find three Ms -- me, myself and mine -- being the main motive of life and forgetting family relation without realising what important issues they are missing,” he says. 

Spending time with family should be prioritised because it helps inculcate healthy habits, rituals, morals and ideals.Additionally, the most important aspect of a family relationship is that no one feels alone, regardless of their age. He states that no matter what, when a family member faces hardships, someone will still have their back.

According to KVR Sridhar, a mentor, one of the primary causes of rising family disputes is elders’ unrealistic expectations from the younger generations. Children’s lack of concern is another factor. He advises modern families that rather than a sympathetic answer to any disagreement, there should be more understanding. “Spending time with family should be more about being concerned about them than about one’s own presence,” he says.

Counsellor N Ratna suggests that people should have at least one meal with their family and not bring their business or office talks to the dinner table. “Every one should have at least one good point to talk about. Try to learn it.Values should be maintained by an individual irrespective of the freedom given,” she says. Concern about the family members is more important than one’s presence, she says.

Strengthen the bond

Share
Close families exchange life experiences on a daily basis, which helps bring family members closer. It can help families make a commitment to spend time together and do things they enjoy, such as playing games, reading, sports and camping

Accept
Happy families have mutual respect for one another. They are aware of each other’s individual characteristics and embrace their shortcomings. They stop making negative comments or passing judgement. This can motivate the members to act positively, and instill confidence and self-worth in one another

Model behaviour
By their acts and behaviour, parents must set an example and demonstrate the value of harmonious family relationships. The way parents interact, cope with crises, resolve conflicts and resolve conflicts of interest will set the standard for moral behaviour in the family. As a result, parents should be aware of their actions and concentrate on providing caring responses in order to promote healthy family relationships

Celebrate little moments
Most families make it a point to celebrate significant occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. However, strive to make happy events out of every day events such as siblings sharing toys and playing together, decent acts, children upholding schedules, speaking courteously and displaying good manners. Take advantage of these opportunities to spend quality time with your family so that you can build a bank of happy memories.

Acknowledge feelings
It is important to pay attention to the subtle signs of emotions, such as expressions and body language, because these can help you respond appropriately and compassionately

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
family bond
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp