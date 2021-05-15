Counsellors share tips on how to foster a stronger family bond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The significance of a positive relationship with one’s family cannot be overstated. Being a member of a loving and caring family is an enriching journey itself. On this International Day of Families, counsellors in the city share some tips on how to foster a stronger family bond.According to Dr G Vijay Kumar, a family counsellor, family relationships are an introduction to the community, traditions and character development which have been passed down over generations and tried and tested.

No other relationship can replace a family relationship because of the in-depth and built-in benefits that one experiences and feels. The greatest benefit is that within a family there’s so much of forgiveness, love and sharing.

One of the biggest issues causing problems in today’s families is the idea of the nuclear family, which is a Western concept. “One can find three Ms -- me, myself and mine -- being the main motive of life and forgetting family relation without realising what important issues they are missing,” he says.

Spending time with family should be prioritised because it helps inculcate healthy habits, rituals, morals and ideals.Additionally, the most important aspect of a family relationship is that no one feels alone, regardless of their age. He states that no matter what, when a family member faces hardships, someone will still have their back.

According to KVR Sridhar, a mentor, one of the primary causes of rising family disputes is elders’ unrealistic expectations from the younger generations. Children’s lack of concern is another factor. He advises modern families that rather than a sympathetic answer to any disagreement, there should be more understanding. “Spending time with family should be more about being concerned about them than about one’s own presence,” he says.

Counsellor N Ratna suggests that people should have at least one meal with their family and not bring their business or office talks to the dinner table. “Every one should have at least one good point to talk about. Try to learn it.Values should be maintained by an individual irrespective of the freedom given,” she says. Concern about the family members is more important than one’s presence, she says.

Strengthen the bond

Close families exchange life experiences on a daily basis, which helps bring family members closer. It can help families make a commitment to spend time together and do things they enjoy, such as playing games, reading, sports and camping

Accept

Happy families have mutual respect for one another. They are aware of each other’s individual characteristics and embrace their shortcomings. They stop making negative comments or passing judgement. This can motivate the members to act positively, and instill confidence and self-worth in one another

Model behaviour

By their acts and behaviour, parents must set an example and demonstrate the value of harmonious family relationships. The way parents interact, cope with crises, resolve conflicts and resolve conflicts of interest will set the standard for moral behaviour in the family. As a result, parents should be aware of their actions and concentrate on providing caring responses in order to promote healthy family relationships

Celebrate little moments

Most families make it a point to celebrate significant occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. However, strive to make happy events out of every day events such as siblings sharing toys and playing together, decent acts, children upholding schedules, speaking courteously and displaying good manners. Take advantage of these opportunities to spend quality time with your family so that you can build a bank of happy memories.

Acknowledge feelings

It is important to pay attention to the subtle signs of emotions, such as expressions and body language, because these can help you respond appropriately and compassionately