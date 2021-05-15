STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policemen drive woman in labour to King Koti hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Anjani Kumar appreciated the staff for their timely action and assistance.

HYDERABAD: Cops with the Gandhi Nagar police station came to the rescue of a pregnant woman, who went into labour late on Thursday night, and drove her to King Koti Maternity Hospital. The woman’s mother, after trying for an ambulance and other means of transport, ran to the police station located 1.5 km away from their house and informed the police, who immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital.Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Anjani Kumar appreciated the staff for their timely action and assistance.

Cops with Gandhi Nagar PS drove a pregnant woman to
King Koti Maternity Hospital on Thursday

N Mohan Rao, Inspector, Gandhi Nagar police station, said as the woman informed about the situation, the section officer Chandra Shekar informed them and arranged a vehicle and along with constable SM Goutham Raj and S Meerawali, and got her admitted her to King Koti Maternity Hospital and got her admitted there. As per the schedule, the delivery was planned on Friday afternoon, but due to some health complications, the delivery was postponed to Saturday. Police said the woman is currently stable and under observation now.

Tried for ambulance, but unsuccessful
The pregant woman’s mother, after trying for an ambulance and other means of transport, ran to the police station located 1.5 km away from their house and informed the police, who immediately rushed to the spot and drove the woman to King Koti Maternity hospital

