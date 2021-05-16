STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Serial rapist's shirt gave him away to Hyderabad cops

While investigating the case in October 2020, police spotted a man on a scooter on CCTV footage but there were no further leads.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hussain Khan, the serial rapist who assaulted 19 women and looted them, apparently did it for a “kick”, police found during their investigation. After October 2020, his assaults had not been reported to the police, which put them in the dark. However, when the recent victim approached the police, they immediately arrested Hussain.

While investigating the case in October 2020, police spotted a man on a scooter on CCTV footage but there were no further leads. In May 2021, they spotted a scooter rider who was wearing the same shirt. This minor slip led to Hussain’s arrest. Investigating officers found that Hussain Khan prepared for at least a week before striking his next target. In this period, he checked the CCTV cameras, the locations which were located far from any public roads.

Tricks to dodge cops

On the day of the offence, while leaving home, he would leave his mobile phone at home and collect it only after returning home. This was to dodge police who usually track offenders through mobile locations. He would also remove the number plate on his scooter on the day of the offence to mislead the police.

He chose secluded locations to ensure that the victim can’t call for help or go to a police station. While the police were in the know of two cases reported at Hayathnagar in October, 2020 and May 2021, Hussain Khan confessed to having committed 17 other rapes.

Toddy compounds

A vegetable vendor by profession, Hussain Khan resides at Hayathnagar with his family. He targeted single women at toddy compounds and used to offer them money in exchange for sexual favours. After the victim would agree to his proposal, he would take her to an isolated location on his scooter. After arriving at the spot, he would tell the victim that the money or jewellery with them would be a disturbance, and if anybody sees them, they would be looted, forcing the victim to secure it in the storage chamber of the scooter. Later, he would flee the scene on his scooter after assaulting the women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Rapist Hussain Khan
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ml
    When is he likely get bail under our laws never ending course?
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp