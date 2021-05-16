Serial rapist's shirt gave him away to Hyderabad cops

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hussain Khan, the serial rapist who assaulted 19 women and looted them, apparently did it for a “kick”, police found during their investigation. After October 2020, his assaults had not been reported to the police, which put them in the dark. However, when the recent victim approached the police, they immediately arrested Hussain.

While investigating the case in October 2020, police spotted a man on a scooter on CCTV footage but there were no further leads. In May 2021, they spotted a scooter rider who was wearing the same shirt. This minor slip led to Hussain’s arrest. Investigating officers found that Hussain Khan prepared for at least a week before striking his next target. In this period, he checked the CCTV cameras, the locations which were located far from any public roads.

Tricks to dodge cops

On the day of the offence, while leaving home, he would leave his mobile phone at home and collect it only after returning home. This was to dodge police who usually track offenders through mobile locations. He would also remove the number plate on his scooter on the day of the offence to mislead the police.

He chose secluded locations to ensure that the victim can’t call for help or go to a police station. While the police were in the know of two cases reported at Hayathnagar in October, 2020 and May 2021, Hussain Khan confessed to having committed 17 other rapes.

Toddy compounds

A vegetable vendor by profession, Hussain Khan resides at Hayathnagar with his family. He targeted single women at toddy compounds and used to offer them money in exchange for sexual favours. After the victim would agree to his proposal, he would take her to an isolated location on his scooter. After arriving at the spot, he would tell the victim that the money or jewellery with them would be a disturbance, and if anybody sees them, they would be looted, forcing the victim to secure it in the storage chamber of the scooter. Later, he would flee the scene on his scooter after assaulting the women.