Special Covid services such as plasma bank, oxygen supply in Rachakonda

Praana Vayu Seva, a joint initiative between Rachakonda Police and Rachakonda Security Council, was created to deliver oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients. 

Published: 16th May 2021

One can call Rachakonda Covid Control room at 9490617234 and fill in the request form by uploading the documents and obtain an oxygen cylinder for a limited period. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praana Vayu Seva and a plasma donation webpage was launched on Saturday by Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police. He added that 77 personnel of Rachakonda Police Covid warriors had donated plasma to the needy.

Praana Vayu Seva, a joint initiative between Rachakonda Police and Rachakonda Security Council, was created to deliver oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients. 

One can call Rachakonda Covid Control room at 9490617234 and fill in the request form by uploading the documents and obtain an oxygen cylinder for a limited period.

Rachakonda police have been taking up initiatives since Covid-19 hit Hyderabad and launched various services such as food distribution to the needy, free cab service for non-medical emergencies, free ambulance to patients, psychosocial counselling services, adoption of orphanages and old age homes, and last ride services.

The webpage https://donateplasma.rksc.org.in/ was developed in association with Rachakonda Security Council. The donors can register themselves and those who require plasma can also register their request in the link provided.

The Rachakonda Commissioner elaborated that plasma donation is a simple process as blood donation and in fact, a person, who has recovered from Covid-19, can donate plasma every 15 days. He emphasised that just 400 ml of plasma from a person is taken which can save two lives.

