Oxygen shortage halts GHMC, HMDA construction work

S Bachan Jeet Singh

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lack of oxygen has hit several projects taken up under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The affected projects include flyovers, underpasses, Road over Bridges (RoBs) and Road under Bridges (RuBs). Also Balanagar flyover, ramp works along PVNR Expressway and the skywalk at Uppal taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is also affected.

While Covid-19 is spreading fast and industrial oxygen is being diverted to save the lives of the infected, these projects have been stalled due to the non-availability of oxygen. The GHMC and HMDA officials admitted that there is an impact on construction with a surge in demand for oxygen for emergency medical use.GHMC officials told Express that work on the SRDP project has been affected after the government decided to limit the use of oxygen only for medical purpose. The GHMC asked the contractors to wait for some time for the oxygen supply to resume.

As many as 20 SRDP works costing Rs 4,741 crore are in progress. HMDA officials said that Balangar flyover, ramp works along the PVNR expressway and skywalk at Uppal have been halted due to the non-availability of oxygen. Contractors have requested the HMDA to make arrangements for the supply of oxygen to the sites where the works are in progress to meet the deadline.Meanwhile, trained gas cutters and welders are migrating from the city in absence of work, they added.