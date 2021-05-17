Sub-inspector’s car booked for violating Covid locdown norms in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Sunday registered a lockdown violation case against a car owned by a sub-inspector at Jeedimetla. The driver said the car belonged to the police officer, but could not explain the reason for travelling during the lockdown hours.

K Balraj, Inspector, Jeedimetla police station, said a case has been registered. The police team were conducting vehicle checks at Suraram when they stopped a car which had a ‘police’ sticker on the front windshield. When the police inquired, the driver informed the vehicle belonged to a SI from Nizamabad district. He said that he had come to drop an acquaintance of the SI.