Hyderabad: These therapists are helping out people, pro bono

HYDERABAD: With corona being a part of our daily life now, most of us have only been witnessing negativity all over and having mood swings and anxiety issues because of the situation has become common among everyone. We all are mentally affected and we are in a place where mental health is not really discussed among people and is still considered as a taboo.

To break this mindset and tell people that it is okay to have an emotional breakdown, psychologists and counsellors have come up with free counselling sessions where people can talk to them and express their emotions. This has been the need ofthe hour as we all need to be emotionally strong with the rising of the uncertain situation.

Anna Vijay, who is a counselling psychologist, has been focusing on mental health since the time she pursued her masters in M.Sc Applied Psychology. Looking at the current situation in the country this lady started conducting free counselling sessions for all those who are suffering with anxiety and emotional issues.

She has been trying to reach people with her Insta handle named inde.psych. “Mental health is important because it affects how we think, act and feel about the world around us. A person’s mental health chooses whether they’re going to live a healthy or unhealthy life. It’s been a year since I’ve started free counselling for people in distress.

I cannot put a number to it because talking to every person of late is like giving emotional support. Now the stress that is triggered by COVID 19 pandemic can take a serious toll on mental health. Some things that I always tell to peopleI talk to is express how you feel to your friends.Get professional help to improve your mental and emotional health. Do something you love, exercise, eat healthy and remember that there’s always someone who cares for you. I have been taking these sessions for free.

I also think that people should stay away from false news and negative issues which creates unnecessary panic and distress which can also lead a person to death.” Dr S Daniel a general practitioner has also been counselling people on the same. Having the idea of mental health being a balanced state o fan individual he gives insights of how he has been dealing with people who have been approaching him for counselling for a year now.

“I get a lot of calls and texts as I am in the medical field and most of them have doubts about COVID and most of it comes out of fear. I have decided to give free counselling as fear increases the severity of the disease. With the whole idea of stopping the negativity and panic of the current situation I think that everyone needs mental help right now and it is most important to talk to someone about it.”Pavani who has been supporting a corporate firm with counselling sessions shares her view on how to talk out when you are emotionally down.

“I have been counselling people since 2016. I have heard many stories and just want to say that it is okay to talk about your emotional situation. Being mentally stressed is common and I get to hear stories of about 15 people a day who talk about their issues and how they have been dealing with the pandemic situation. Many people have lost their dear ones during the pandemic and it is hard to get over the thought that they are no more with us. With these sessions I only think that people can stop getting into depression and ease their stress”