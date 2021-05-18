STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: These therapists are helping out people, pro bono

Pavani who has been supporting a corporate firm with counselling sessions shares her view on how to talk out when you are emotionally down.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Work stress, profession, mental health at workplace

For representational purposes

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With corona being a part of our daily life now, most of us have only been witnessing negativity all over and having mood swings and anxiety issues because of the situation has become common among everyone. We all are mentally affected and we are in a place where mental health is not really discussed among people and is still considered as a taboo. 

To break this mindset and tell people that it is okay to have an emotional breakdown, psychologists and counsellors have come up with free counselling sessions where people can talk to them and express their emotions. This has been the need ofthe hour as we all need to be emotionally strong with the rising of the uncertain situation.

Anna Vijay, who is a counselling psychologist, has been focusing on mental health since the time she pursued her masters in M.Sc Applied Psychology.  Looking at the current situation in the country this lady started conducting free counselling sessions for all those who are suffering with anxiety and emotional issues. 

She has been trying to reach people with her Insta handle named inde.psych. “Mental health is important because it affects how we think, act and feel about the world around us. A person’s mental health chooses whether they’re going to live a healthy or unhealthy life.  It’s been a year since I’ve started free counselling for people in distress. 

I cannot put a number to it because talking to every person of late is like giving emotional support. Now the stress that is triggered by COVID 19 pandemic can take a serious toll on mental health. Some things that I always tell to peopleI talk to is express how you feel to your friends.Get professional help to improve your mental and emotional health. Do something you love, exercise, eat healthy and remember that there’s always someone who cares for you. I have been taking these sessions for free. 

I also think that people should stay away from false news and negative issues which creates unnecessary panic and distress which can also lead a person to death.” Dr S Daniel a general practitioner has also been counselling people on the same. Having the idea of mental health being a balanced state o fan individual he gives insights of how he has been dealing with people who have been approaching him for counselling for a year now. 

“I get a lot of calls and texts as I am in the medical field and most of them have doubts about COVID and most of it comes out of fear. I have decided to give free counselling as fear increases the severity of the disease. With the whole idea of stopping the negativity and panic of the current situation I think that everyone needs mental help right now and it is most important to talk to someone about it.”Pavani who has been supporting a corporate firm with counselling sessions shares her view on how to talk out when you are emotionally down.

“I have been counselling people since 2016. I have heard many stories and just want to say that it is okay to talk about your emotional situation. Being mentally stressed is common and I get to hear stories of about 15 people a day who talk about their issues and how they have been dealing with the pandemic situation. Many people have lost their dear ones during the pandemic and it is hard to get over the thought that they are no more with us. With these sessions I only think that people can stop getting into depression and ease their stress”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health Hyderabad therapists therapy
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp