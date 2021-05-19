Beaten up Odisha migrant workers sent home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Migrant workers from Odisha, who were recently assaulted by their employer after they demanded him to clear their dues, were sent back to their State on Tuesday. An NGO Jan Sahas, along with police and revenue department people, got all the pending dues of the migrant workers cleared and made arrangements for their return.

Speaking to Express, Bramham Kolloju, district coordinator of Jan Sahas, said, “They were not paid for the last few months. Soon after we got the information about the workers being beaten up, we rushed to help them. Of the total 35 workers, four were minors, a child labour case has been registered. A total of `5.80 lakh was due to all the workers. After talking to their employer, we have got all the dues cleared.”

The commute was arranged for the workers on Tuesday and they are en route to their respective villages.