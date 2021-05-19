STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gudimalkapur flower market turns dumping yard in second Covid wave

Roses, which were being sold for Rs 250-300 per kg last week, now being sold for about Rs 25/kg

Published: 19th May 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

With the sales of flowers coming down during the statewide lockdown, huge heaps of unsold flowers seen trashed at Gudimalkapur flower market in Hyderabad on Tuesday

With the sales of flowers coming down during the statewide lockdown, huge heaps of unsold flowers seen trashed at Gudimalkapur flower market in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although the cultivation of flowers has been good this year, the business at the Gudimalkapur flower market has been negatively impacted by the second wave of Covid-19. The market, which receives nearly 300 quintals of flowers from various districts during the season, is receiving less than 200 quintals amid the lockdown.  

“More than half of the fresh flowers we purchase from farmers are being dumped into the trash. There is no business. Temples are closed, weddings and other celebrations are taking place in a low-key manner. People are not even purchasing flowers for funerals these days,” said Mohemmed Akeel, a flower merchant at Gudimalkapur flower market. 

Seasonal flowers such as marigolds, carnations, chrysanthemums, crossandra (Kanakambaram), and roses are being sold for dirt cheap prices. “I am selling roses at the price I sold 10 years ago, Rs 25 per kg,” said Sandeep Naik, a rose farmer from Chavella.  “A week ago the roses were being sold at Rs 250-300 a kg. After the imposition of lockdown, most of the produce is going into the trash,” he added.  

The Gudimalkapur flower market, which is one of the largest flower markets in the State, sported a deserted look on Tuesday. Most of the shops remained closed, even during the permitted hours between 6-10 am. When Express enquired, shop owners said that there is a 60 per cent downfall in their business.    

A florist G Ramesh Yadav, who specialises in making garlands for local temples, said, “My entire business is dependent on temples. All the temples are closed now. With it, I lost the majority of my customers.”  
Around 10 am all the florists started dumping flowers in the garbage bin. “Flowers perish so we cannot keep them,” one of them said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudimalkapur flower market coronavirus
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp