Hyderabad cop wins hearts on social media after he fed two homeless children from his lunchbox

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Mahesh Kumar, a constable deputed at the Punjagutta traffic police station, is winning hearts on social media after he fed two homeless children from his lunchbox.

“I found them searching for food late on Monday night. My dinner that night got delayed by an hour, but there were chances that they would have gone to bed empty stomach had I not given them food,” he says.

Mahesh’s act was appreciated by the police department, with Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitating him. It is learnt that the children, with their father, were thrown out of their rented accommodation in MS Maktha because he could not pay the rent. They recently lost their mother due to which the father could not g to work.

Around 10.30 pm on Monday, when Mahesh was on patrolling duty near Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, he noticed a man and his two children searching for food. Later, when he came to the Monappa Island junction, he again saw them sitting on the footpath looking for food. That’s when he approached them and asked why they were out during a lockdown.

“The father said that the children were hungry and he was searching for food. They had money to buy food but as all shops were closed, they could not get any. I got two plates from the hospital canteen and served them my food,” says Mahesh. A 2004 batch constable, Mahesh says he had been seeing them regularly. They usually search for food in Ameerpet and Somajiguda. On Monday, they got something to eat and the leftover was sufficient for lunch. But they could not get anything for dinner.