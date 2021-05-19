Robbers break into five houses in Hyderabad's Dundigal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified offenders went on a looting spree in Dundigal and broke into five locked houses. They also damaged CCTV cameras installed at one house.P Ramana Reddy, Inspector, Dundigal, said the offenders broke into five locked houses at Saregudem village. Rs 10,000 cash was stolen from one house and there was no loss in other houses. They also damaged two CCTV cameras at one house. “ Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.” he said.

The residents of these houses were away from home, due to the lockdown. Footage from other houses, showed a group breaking into houses. Police say the suspects look They added that the suspects appear to be locals who knew the residents were away.