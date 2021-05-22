Ice ice baby

HYDERABAD: This is the season of ice apples, nungu or tadgola. Here is a recipe starring this seasonal fruit
Nungu payasam
Ingredients
- Nungu - 10-12
- Full fat milk - 500 ml
- Palm sugar - 120 gm
- Cardamom - 2
Method
- Chop half portions of the nungu to small cubes and crush the other half coarsely in a mixture.
- Add the chopped nungu and cook for one minute. Meanwhile add the coarse mixture too.
- Boil milk in a heavy-bottom pan and reduce for 8 to 10 minutes.
- Add the palm sugar and crushed cardamom towards the end and switch off the flame.
- Let it cool. Refrigerate before serving.
– Rati Dhananjayan, (@rati_ratatouille_homecooking on Instagram)