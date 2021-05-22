Reuniting with F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We all have watched the popular sitcom, Friends, at some point in our lives and now can’t wait to catch The Reunion on May 27. From Monica’s obsessive cleaning to Phoebe’s antics and Ross-Rachel’s love-hate relationship, we find a little bit of us in them.

Die-hard fans in Hyderabad have been waiting for this reunion to happen for years now. We speak to some of them to find out how they plan to catch up on the upcoming episode. Johnson D’Souza, a freelance photographer, has been waiting for Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe to reunite ever since he watched all the 10 seasons of the American sitcom.

“Back when OTT was not as big as it is now, I had all the seasons on my laptop. I watched and re- watched the show so many times that I know the dialogues by-heart. The show still cracks me up even today. I have reached the end of the show multiple times, every time a tear or two will roll down my face when I watch the last episode,” he says.

Growing with the characters

“I have seen the characters grow from season one to season 10 and I too grew up with them. Now to see them all being their adult selves, re-living their lives as their characters, was pure joy. When Janice and Richard joined the party it surprised me. I really can’t wait for The Reunion,” Johnson says.

Neha Yerpula believes that the show has a blend of emotions and resembles the love between friends. “Friends tops my list of favourite shows. I can connect to at least one of the characters -- Joey’s innocence, Phoebe’s weirdness, Monica’s OCD, Chandler’s sarcasm, Ross and Rachel’s chemistry .As the title track says, the show was always my comfort. I can’t contain my excitement for The Reunion.”

Bhanusri Chintalcheruvu runs out of words when she tries to express her love for the characters. “Friends is a show that has been loved across generations, the reason for that is the characters. They were so well-developed and most importantly relatable, we all saw at least a bit of ourselves in them. However, whether we continue to see ourselves in The Reunion is a big question. The characters are now visibly aged and there has been a plethora of change worldwide. Have the characters too changed is questionable as such there is a lot of anxiety, excitement and anticipation for upcoming episode. We need to see if it meets our expectations,” she says.

K Sushila, who is always compared with Phoebe’s weirdness by her buddies, binges on the show every time she’s free. “But it’s more fun to watch it with my friends. We love Phoebe’s weirdness. I am waiting to watch The Reunion.”