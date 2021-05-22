STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Reuniting with F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Die-hard fans in Hyderabad have been waiting for this reunion to happen for years now. We speak to some of them to find out how they plan to catch up on the upcoming episode. 

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

'Friends' cast

'Friends' cast

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We all have watched the popular sitcom, Friends, at some point in our lives and now can’t wait to catch The Reunion on May 27. From Monica’s obsessive cleaning to Phoebe’s antics and Ross-Rachel’s love-hate relationship, we find a little bit of us in them. 

Die-hard fans in Hyderabad have been waiting for this reunion to happen for years now. We speak to some of them to find out how they plan to catch up on the upcoming episode.  Johnson D’Souza, a freelance photographer, has been waiting for Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe to reunite ever since he watched all the 10 seasons of the American sitcom.

“Back when OTT was not as big as it is now, I had all the seasons on my laptop. I watched and re- watched the show so many times that I know the dialogues by-heart. The show still cracks me up even today. I have reached the end of the show multiple times, every time a tear or two will roll down my face when I watch the last episode,” he says. 

Growing with the characters 
“I have seen the characters grow from season one to season 10 and I too grew up with them. Now to see them all being their adult selves, re-living their lives as their characters, was pure joy. When Janice and Richard joined the party it surprised me. I really can’t wait for The Reunion,” Johnson says.

Neha Yerpula believes that the show has a blend of emotions and resembles the love between friends. “Friends tops my list of favourite shows. I can connect to at least one of the characters -- Joey’s innocence, Phoebe’s weirdness, Monica’s OCD, Chandler’s sarcasm, Ross and Rachel’s chemistry .As the title track says, the show was always my comfort. I can’t contain my excitement for The Reunion.”

Bhanusri Chintalcheruvu runs out of words when she tries to express her love for the characters. “Friends is a show that has been loved across generations, the reason for that is the characters. They were so well-developed and most importantly relatable, we all saw at least a bit of ourselves in them. However, whether we continue to see ourselves in The Reunion is a big question. The characters are now visibly aged and there has been a plethora of change worldwide. Have the characters too changed is questionable as such there is a lot of anxiety, excitement and anticipation for upcoming episode. We need to see if it meets our expectations,” she says.

K Sushila, who is always compared with Phoebe’s weirdness by her buddies, binges on the show every time she’s free. “But it’s more fun to watch it with my friends. We love Phoebe’s weirdness. I am waiting to watch The Reunion.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
friends reunion
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp