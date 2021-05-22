STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spurned Hyderabad man slits lover’s throat with beer bottle

Furious over the development, Shankar brought her to the outskirts of Nagarjuna Sagar town and killed her on Friday afternoon.

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman Chandra (22), was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Shankar, at Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda. Shankar attacked her with a beer bottle and slit her throat with the broken bottle. After killing her, he walked to the police and informed them about the murder.

According to the police, Chandra and Shankar (20), who is younger to her, were in a relationship for quite some time. Recently, he started suspecting that she was talking to other men over the phone and having affairs. From then on, he started harassing her. Due to this, she told that she would not marry him.

Furious over the development, Shankar brought her to the outskirts of Nagarjuna Sagar town and killed her on Friday afternoon. After killing her, he consumed alcohol till evening, to overcome the guilt. However, when he could not hold himself, late in the evening he walked to a police team on patrol duty and informed them about the murder. Based on the information, police rushed to the spot and found Chandra’s body in a pool of blood. Shankar was detained for questioning, while Chandra’s family has been informed about the murder. Though he admitted to having killed her for refusing to marry him, only after speaking to her family members, will there be a clarity on the issue, said police officials.

Rowdy-sheeter killed
In another incident at Bahadurpura in the city, a rowdy sheeter Mohd Ejaz (23) was brutally murdered late on Thursday. He was earlier involved in murder and attempt to murder cases. On Thursday night, he went to the house of the victims seeking a compromise. Angered by this, the victims’ family first attacked him with chilli powder and then hit him with a boulder, killing him on the spot.

Two phone snatchers arrested at Narayanaguda
Two mobile phone snatchers were apprehended at Narayanaguda on Friday. The accused Medaboina Nanda Kishore, 27, and Kadari Dharani Raj, 22 are related. The duo hatched a plan to earn easy money where  Nanda would drive the bike while Dharani would snatch the phones. Based on a tip, the Commissioner’s Central Zone Task Force seized a mobile phone and a Royal Enfield bike from the accused.

