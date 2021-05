By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood playback singer Jai Srinivas passed away due to Covid-19 on Friday. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Reports say Srinivas died due to low oxygen levels at a private hospital in Secunderabad.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his condolences. Born in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Srinivas became a breakout singer in the industry after his song Desam Manade from Jai became a hit. He had also sung devotional, patriotic and folk albums.