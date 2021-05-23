CP Sajjanar distributes groceries to transpersons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday distributed groceries comprising 18 items to 145 transpersons through Transgenders’ Help Desk at Gachibowli police station.

Each kit included 10 kgs of rice, toor dal, moong dal, oil, atta, salt, sugar, onions, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tea powder, garam masala, red chillies, chana dal, and tamarind.

The distribution was organised under the supervision of Anasuya, DCP, W&CSW and Madhapur DCP Venkateshwarlu, Madhapur ACP Ch. Raghunandan Rao; Gachibowli Inspector Mr Suresh, Lenin BABU, SI and Staff of Transgenders’ Help Desk and others were in attendance.

Commending the efforts, the Commissioner stated that the help desk for transpersons was the first such initiative in the world to help the community. He said they launched the help desk in March at Gachibowli police station in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. “The help desk is working towards inclusiveness of the community, facilitating their journey towards a dignified life,” he added.