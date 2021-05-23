Relief for food delivery in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured to resolve the issue of food delivery services and other people, who were stopped and beaten up by the police on Saturday, DGP Telangana M Mahender Reddy held a review on the issue and issued instructions early on Sunday.

Following uproar by the rude behaviour of the police across the state, Minister KT Rama Rao said that he would discuss it with the DGP. “ Received several complaints on the police stopping the food delivery services & others in distress Will discuss with @TelanganaDGP and resolve asap. “ the Minister tweeted late on Saturday.

Responding to the issue, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said, “ Have been receiving several requests on this, definitely will conduct an emergency meeting with the police department regarding stopping the essential services.”

Later, Minister KT Rama Rao said that the issue has been discussed with the Home Minister and DGP on today’s incidents. They will issue a statement shortly.

“ Held a review meeting with 3 commissioners of police, regd, the several requests flagged with 'Disruption of essential services including food deliveries etc,e- commerce ,while tightening of LockDownToday'. Directed to ensure a seamless supply ahead,while executing #StrictLockdown“ the DGP informed early on Sunday.

Further, all three Commissioners of Police have been instructed to get in touch with all stakeholders and redress all grievances at the earliest for smooth supply of essential services, while tightening the #LockDown enforcement . #StayHomeStaySafe, the DGP said in an early Sunday tweet.

The sudden crackdown on Saturday saw food delivery and e-commerce agents, imposed hefty fines, beaten up and their vehicles seized across the city. Further, people who were involved in covid relief works were also penalised by the police. Blood donors and Thalassemia patients were also stopped and harassed by the police in the form of challans for violating lockdown rules. In some places, employees of the electricity department were also beaten up citing lockdown violations.