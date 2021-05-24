Ryots booked for drying crop on road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Sunday registered a case against eight farmers who were found drying their crop on the ORR Service Road at Yadgarpally village under Keesara police station limits. The police had earlier instructed the farmers against drying their crops/yield on the road, as it is causing inconvenience to the commuters and also leading to accidents. The same was communicated to the farmers through the Village Revenue Officer, but the activity did not stop, the police said.

Earlier, a biker died after crashing into a paddy heap laid on the road. Recently, two persons received injuries after their bike crashed into a paddy heap on the road. Despite the orders to stop such activities, as farmers were drying the crop on the road, a case has been registered against eight farmers and notices were served to them. After investigation, they will be bound over before the Tehsildar, said J Narender Goud, Inspector, Keesara police station. Police also urged farmers, sarpanch, village elders and farmer associations to cooperate and see that crops are not dried on the roads.