Groove to the 'daridram challenge'

Venky aka Venky Mama tried doing something different with the track: he applied mehendi to his hands, dressed up like a classical dancer and started jamming to the song.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:22 AM

By Shreya Veronica 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A traditional touch and a funny twist, that is what the Daridram Song is all about. Telugus have started jamming with the #daridramchallenge which has gone viral on social media overnight. Trying out different ways to showcase their talent, they are posting videos of them grooving to the Telugu number. Right from director SS Rajamouli to the layman, everyone seems to be tripping on this track.

The Daridram Song, which featured in one of the episodes of Telugu web series 30 weds 21, shows how people have received this entertaining yet funny track. Calling the current situation as an unlucky moment (Daridram), the song has stolen hearts of millions who have tried doing a special bit by involving themselves in it. We all need humor and entertainment in our lives today and this is one such challenge that is cracking people up. We talk to the makers of the series on how the idea came about.

Sharath Chandra and Anurag, co-founders of Chaibisket, are thrilled with the response they have received. “The song features in the second episode of 30 weds 21 and now, all of a sudden, people are making reels on it. Soon after we released it, people started commenting and sending videos of them dancing and being funny. It is relevant to the current situation we are in. Our team also participated in the challenge and that is how it caught on with the audience and went viral. It is a small music bit from the web series,” says Sharath.

Jose, the composer and music director of the song, just wanted to keep the track simple. And, it worked. “ I never want to complicate stuff. So, I just went with the flow. We wanted to start off in a funny way and did not want to add any instrumentals. I wanted it to be purely lyrical. Our writer gave us the idea of adding more to the song and so we used it in the second episode. It was meant to be simple but it went viral.”

Peddagalla Mahendhar, a member of Chaibisket, was the first to make reels out of the song. “We just happened to make a reel out of it and, to my surprise, it began trending on social media. This is the first time that Girl Formula has got so many views in a day,” says Mahendhar. He plays a funny guy, who is disappointed with his friend for not inviting him to his wedding. “We never expected that our music would be a hit and receive such an overwhelming response. People have been sending us messages from abroad about the series, which makes us so happy.” 

Venky aka Venky Mama tried doing something different with the track: he applied mehendi to his hands, dressed up like a classical dancer and started jamming to the song. “The song speaks about the bad luck in our lives. When people also started making reels, I thought why don’t I try doing something different. My reel has been trending and Rajamouli Sir too has commented on that song.”

